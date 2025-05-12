Fox Launching All-In-One Streaming Platform To Compete For Cord-Cutters

The broadcasting giant unveiled the platform called Fox One on Monday, May 12. An exact launch date and pricing haven't been announced, but Fox One is expected to be available in the fall before the NFL and college football seasons.

Fox is finally creating a uniform streaming platform years after competitors CBS and NBC put their content on Paramount+ and Peacock. Fox has used the free service Tubi, along with its subscription-based platform Fox Nation, to attract cord-cutters.

Fox One will feature Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox Weather, along with its sports channels like FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, and Fox Deportes. Local affiliates and the Fox broadcast network will also have content on the new platform.

Subscribers can also bundle Fox One with Fox Nation.

"We know that Fox has the most loyal and engaged audiences in the industry, and Fox One is designed to reach outside of the pay-TV bundle and deliver all the best FOX branded content directly to viewers wherever they are," said Fox One CEO Pete Distad. "We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform."

The announcement comes as Fox reported $4.37 billion in revenue for its fiscal third quarter, up 27% from the same time in 2024. TV revenue hit $2.70 billion, while cable brought in $1.64 billion.

Advertising revenue climbed 65%, driven by record-breaking viewership of Super Bowl LIX, with some 30-second ads costing as much as $8 million. Fox used the Super Bowl to showcase Tubi, with the most-watched sporting event in the US airing on a free streaming platform for the first time.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch praised Fox's financial health.

"Whether it is our market leading coverage of a sustained, active news cycle or our broadcast of a record-breaking Super Bowl, we deliver for our audiences, advertisers and distribution partners," said Murdoch. "We are confident that our best-in-class assets, deliberate strategy and robust balance sheet position us strongly to drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Fox One's launch also comes after it tried to launch Venu Sports with ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture was abandoned in January after the media companies attempted to combine their content properties on one service targeted to sports fans.

Murdoch said Fox Nation has more than two million subscribers since launching in 2018, Variety reported in March.

