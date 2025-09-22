Former USW President Leo W. Gerard Dies At 78; Labor Leaders Mourn His Loss

Gerard, who led the USW from 2001 to 2019, died on Sunday, Sept. 21, at the age of 78, according to the union.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis called Gerard “a giant” in a statement, noting the longtime labor leader never lost touch with the workers he represented.

“The labor movement has lost a giant – someone who had presidents on speed dial, but never lost touch with the workers he represented and fought for them tooth and nail,” Davis said.

Gerard began his union career as a teenager, working at a nickel smelter before rising through the ranks of the Steelworkers. Over his five-decade career, he became one of the most influential labor voices in North America.

As international president, Gerard guided the USW through major mergers, organizing drives, and coalition-building efforts. He helped launch the Blue-Green Alliance and the Alliance for American Manufacturing, pushing for fair trade, safe workplaces, and stronger industries.

Union leaders across the continent praised Gerard’s vision. “Leo was a visionary leader, determined and fearless in taking on corporations and lawmakers alike,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada.

In 2023, Gerard was awarded the Companion of the Order of Canada, the nation’s highest civilian honor, for his decades of advocacy for workers’ rights and social justice.

“Leo Gerard’s life was dedicated to advancing the cause of labor,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “Rest in power, Brother Leo. Your fight lives on in all of us.”

