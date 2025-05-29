Former Nypd Officer Sentenced After 100 MPH Drunk Driving HV Crash That Killed Husband

Bernadine Thomas, 36, of Maybrook in Orange County, was sentenced to five years of probation for criminally negligent homicide after causing the February 2023 crash that claimed the life of her husband, Chevy Thomas, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday, May 29.

The sentencing follows Thomas’s February 3 guilty plea in Rockland County Court before Judge Kevin Russo. As part of her plea deal, Thomas waived her right to appeal, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of February 26, 2023, as Thomas was driving northbound on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Haverstraw. She was off-duty at the time and was traveling at speeds of up to 109 mph with a blood alcohol content of .10, according to investigators.

Thomas lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, and slammed into a tree, killing her 36-year-old husband, who was in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation, which is tasked with reviewing any incident in which a police or peace officer — on or off duty — may have caused the death of another person.

Thomas had remained free on bail until her sentencing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.