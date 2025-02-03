Former Nypd Officer Admits Role In Husband's Death After Driving Over 100 MPH In Haverstraw

Bernadine Thomas, age 36, of Maybrook in Orange County, entered the guilty plea on Monday, Feb. 3 before Rockland County Court Judge Kevin Russo, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Thomas admitted to driving with a blood alcohol content of .10 while reaching speeds of up to 109 mph on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Haverstraw when she lost control of her vehicle, veered off the road, and slammed into a tree in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2023.

Her husband, 36-year-old Chevy Thomas, who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

As part of her plea agreement, Thomas waived her right to appeal and will be sentenced to five years of probation when she returns to court on May 7, 2025.

She remains out on bail until sentencing.

The case was investigated by the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI), which reviews all cases where a police officer’s actions may have caused the death of another person.

