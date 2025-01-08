Former Knicks Exec Chris Bernard Dies, 47

As of Wednesday, Jan. 8, more than $220,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched to support Chris' wife, Amanda, and their three children, Roman, Jude, and Chloe, of Englewood. The campaign was launched by Dan Gladstone, a senior VP at the National Basketball Players Association.

Chris' death spread shock and sadness through the basketball community on a national level.

Chris lettered all four years of high school at Thomas Edison in Queens, and was voted MVP and team captain, according to a statement released by Adelphia. He spent one season on the Rider University men's basketball team before joining the Panthers in Fall 1996.

"Over his three years with the Brown and Gold under head coach Steve Clifford, Bernard helped the Panthers to consecutive seasons with 20-plus wins; the team compiled a 63-29 overall record and a 49-17 mark in the New York Collegiate Athletic Conference (NYCAC)," Adelphi's statement reads. "Additionally, the squad earned an NCAA Tournament berth each season and won the program's second conference tournament championship."

Chris graduated with a degree in business in 1999, thereafter taking a job as an assistant coach for his alma mater. Chris helped lead the team under Jim Ferry to the NCAA Elite 8, completing a "near perfect" season (31-1) in 1999-00.

Chris landed a VP role for the NY Knicks as the VP of Player Development and Team Operations for more than a decade, then with The Players Tribute as the SVP of Athlete Marking and Development from 2020-23.

Most recently, Bernard had been working as the founder and CEO of Rebrand, whose website says: "We specialize in crafting strategic plans tailored to your passions that enhance your market presence, maximize commercial opportunities and propel you toward sustained success."

Rebrand issued the following statement on Bernarnd's passing:

"Chris was a man of unwavering faith, with boundless generosity and genuine warmth. His influence and leadership in the sports industry spans decades and his passion for uplifting the sports community shaped the foundation of REBRAND NY. He dedicated his entire career to supporting athletes, empowering them to succeed both on and off the playing field. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the meaningful work he championed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife Amanda and their three beautiful children Roman, Jude, and Chloe during this incredibly difficult time.

"The sports industry has lost one of its greats, but his impact will endure forever. Rest in peace, Chris. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered. ❤️🕊️."

