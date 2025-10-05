Fox Shuffles Booth After Sanchez Arrest, Host: 'We’re Still Trying To Wrap Our Heads Around It'

On Sunday, Oct. 4, the network noted the incident on its "FOX NFL Sunday" show with a brief acknowledgement of the situation involving analyst Sanchez, a former NFL quarterback.

Sanchez, 38, was arrested at an Indianapolis hospital on preliminary misdemeanor charges of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication after an incident late Friday night, Oct. 3, in Indianapolis.

He remains hospitalized and has not been booked into jail.

“All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, noting the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision and that an arrest is merely an accusation.

Host Curt Menefee told viewers on Sunday's pre-game show, “Well, Friday night in Indianapolis, one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident, to be honest, we’re all still trying to wrap our heads around. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, his family, and all those involved,” before the show went to a commercial break.

For the 1 p.m. Las Vegas–Indianapolis game on Fox, Chris Myers is handling play-by-play and Brady Quinn will serve as analyst, replacing Sanchez on short notice.

Quinn, a former first-round NFL Draft pick and two-time All-America quarterback at Notre Dame, joined FOX Sports in 2014 and is an analyst for BIG NOON KICKOFF.

The 40-year-old Quinn set 36 records at Notre Dame, led the Irish to consecutive BCS bowls, finished fourth and third in Heisman voting in 2005 and 2006, and played seven NFL seasons.

Officers responded the incident around midnight Saturday, Oct. 4, and found two men injured, one of them Sanchez. TMZ first reported Sanchez was initially in critical condition; FOX Sports later said he is stable and thanked medical staff.

FOX59/CBS4 in Indianapolis, citing sources, reported Sanchez acted erratically before the stabbing near Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery, including doing wind sprints and confronting a 69-year-old grease truck driver over a blocked alley.

That man told police he tried pepper spray, then used a knife in self-defense when that failed. F

OX59/CBS4 reported Sanchez was uncooperative with officers and that detectives reviewed surveillance video before deciding to arrest him.

The station said Sanchez has not yet provided his account.

Detectives believe the encounter was isolated and not a random attack. The investigation is ongoing.

A Long Beach, California, native, Sanchez starred at USC, was drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009, later played for the Eagles, Cowboys, Bears, and Washington, and moved into broadcasting after retiring in 2019.

