Former Iona Golfer Requested Nude Pics From Kids Online: Prosecutor

Investigators began looking into Kevin Kramarski, a Moorestown, NJ resident, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about his online activities, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

The tip included his efforts to purchase child sexual abuse material online and engaging in online chats with juveniles where he requested they send him nude photos, the prosecutor said.

Multiple electronic devices were seized during a search warrant at his residence, Bradshaw said.

A graduate of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Kramarski played golf for Iona and Arkansas State. The youngest player to ever qualify for the Philadelphia Amateur Championship, Kramarski is a member of the Golf Association of Philadelphia, where he competes in tournaments.

Kramarski was charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, Bradshaw said.

