Former Bengals Pro Bowl Running Back Rudi Johnson Dies At 45 In Reported Suicide

Bengals' officials confirmed that Johnson has passed away this week following a standout career that started in Virginia, took him to Butler Community College in Kansas, before he starred at Auburn University.

Johnson was picked in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Bengals, where he went on to star after the team traded away Corey Dillon to the New England Patriots.

He played for the Bengals between 2001 and 2007, and is among the top rushers in franchise history.

Johnson sits fourth on the Bengals' all-time rushing list with 5,742 yards and holds the team's record for most rushing yards in a season with 1,458 in 2005.

He also holds the number two spot on the single-season rushing list with 1,454 yards in his 2004 Pro Bowl season, and he ranks third in team history with 48 career rushing touchdowns.

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," Bengals president Mike Brown said. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates."

"Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

A cause of death has not officially been released, though there reportedly is no suspicion of foul play.

Following his death, Johnson's longtime agent, Peter Schaffer, called for additional research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

"These tragic circumstances must also serve as a call to action," Schaffer said in a statement. "The NFL and the scientific community must do more — more research into CTE, more innovation into how we can treat it, prevent it, and provide support to those living with it. Players past, present, and future deserve nothing less."

According to TMZ, Johnson "had been had been recently struggling with mental health issues and the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome."

"The family source says prior to his death, Johnson was doing everything he could to help people on and off the field," the outlet reported. "And that's what mattered most to him."

After his playing days, the running back established The Rudi Johnson Foundation, based out of Virginia, which helps low-income children and families.

Johnson was also inducted into the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame in 2025.

"A graduate of Thomas Dale High School, Johnson began playing football at the age of six with the Ettrick Trojans of the Chesterfield Quarterback League," officials said. "He attended Butler Community College and later Auburn University, where he rushed for over 1,500 yards in just one season.

"Best known for his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnson earned Pro Bowl honors after setting the Bengals’ single-season rushing record."

