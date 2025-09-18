Footage Shows Jimmy Kimmel Leaving Hollywood Studio After Show Pulled

ABC yanked the show after Nexstar Media Group said Wednesday, Sept. 17, that its ABC-affiliated stations would preempt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future” over remarks he made about the killing of the 31-year-old conservative influencer.

The fallout stems from Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15, monologue, when he said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

So far, Kimmel has not commented publicly on the move.

But exclusive video by NBC4 Los Angeles shows the 57-year-old Kimmel entering an SUV with a woman the outlet said appears to be his wife, Molly.

About 45 minutes before Kimmel left the premises, his on-air sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, age 54, was also seen on video exiting.

ABC aired "Celebrity Family Feud" during his time slot Wednesday night.

Nexstar has more than 200 owned or partner stations in 115 US markets. Many of the stations are ABC affiliates that carry the network's content.

Kirk was fatally shot and killed during an event before around 3,000 attendees at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Kimmel, age 57, has hosted and executive produced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003, making him the longest-tenured current late-night host in the US.

The Brooklyn-born, Las Vegas–raised comedian broke out on Comedy Central as co-host of “Win Ben Stein’s Money” and “The Man Show,” and later produced “Crank Yankers,” “Sports Show with Norm Macdonald,” and “The Andy Milonakis Show.”

ABC and Nexstar did not immediately provide timelines for when “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” might return to affected markets or the network schedule.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

