Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dies At 55: 'A Remarkable Person And Culinary Talent'

Burrell, a New York native from Madison County, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, June 17, at the age of 55, according to a statement from the Food Network.

Medics found her unresponsive in her Brooklyn home Tuesday morning and pronounced her dead at the scene, TMZ reports. The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

Best known to millions as the animated, no-nonsense host of Worst Cooks in America, Burrell blended her deep culinary expertise with humor and heart to guide hopeless home cooks toward redemption. Her unexpected passing leaves a deep void among fans, colleagues, and aspiring chefs alike.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning,” Food Network said in a statement. “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

The network said it was keeping its thoughts with Burrell’s family, friends, and fans during this time of “tremendous loss.”

Burrell was a fixture on Food Network, where she helmed multiple shows including Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell, and made memorable appearances on Iron Chef America. She was known not just for her talent, but for her signature spiky blonde hair and exuberant catchphrases like “brown food tastes good!”

Born in the town of Cazenovia, Burrell earned an English and communications degree from Canisius College in Buffalo before training at the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996. She also studied culinary arts in Italy, where she refined her love for rustic Italian cooking. She went on to work in some of New York’s most respected kitchens before transitioning into teaching and television.

In addition to her work on screen, Burrell was a passionate educator and mentor. Before her television fame, she was an instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, where she inspired a new generation of chefs with her fierce passion and knowledge.

Anne Burrell is survived by her husband and stepson.

