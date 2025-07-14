Flooding, Downed Trees Force Multiple Road Closures Across Rockland Amid Severe Storm

As of 8:30 p.m. on Monday, both Clarkstown Police and town crews were responding to numerous incidents, including flooded roadways, downed trees, and wires, according to updates from the Clarkstown Police Department and Town Supervisor George Hoehmann.

Among the most impacted areas:

Bardonia Road at Germonds Road is closed due to flooding;

Old Mill Road at Strawtown Road is closed in both directions due to a large tree blocking the roadway;

Branchville Road saw a large tree fall onto a home—fortunately, no injuries were reported;

Fisher Avenue and Prospect Road, Bobby Lane in West Nyack, and the Flyover Bridge at the Palisades Center Mall are closed;

Flooding also reported at the tunnel near the Palisades Center and along Pipetown Hill Road in Nanuet.

In addition, Route 59 Westbound in Nanuet is down to one lane due to flooding, with Clarkstown Police and the New York State Department of Transportation on the scene.

Supervisor Hoehmann advised residents to stay off the roads if possible, noting the worst of the rain was expected to taper off by 9 p.m. Monday.

Cleanup crews have been notified and are actively working to restore access in affected areas.

