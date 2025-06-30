Flo Rida Brings Random Girl On Stage At Concert And She Crushes It (Video)

A video of Flo Rida inviting a young fan on stage to sing one of his signature songs has gone viral after her mother posted footage of her rapping alongside the Miami native during an event in Boise.

"So proud of my girl and we are beyond grateful for all the love Boise and beyond has shown my sweet Karlie," the child's mother wrote in the now-viral post that has been viewed thousands of times and garnered hundreds of comments.

Fans were quick to praise the girl for her impromptu performance.

"I hope she knows she just lived the dream of EVERYYYYYY teenage girl and killed it harder than any of us would have," one Flo Rida fan wrote.

"I'm 53 and she just lived my dream," another mused.

Others noted that Flo Rida took a step back to take in the moment while the girl was celebrated.

"Fact he pulled out his ear piece bc he knew he had to hear it in real time made me smile so hard," one wrote.

Another added "When people talk about main character energy…….your daughter is literally the definitely. Live your best life baby girl, and don’t let anyone ever dull your shine."

The artist later signed merch for the girl, which was also captured on camera.

It remains to be seen whether or not Karlie will be joining Flo Rida on the rest of his tour after her big debut.

She hit the floor. Next thing you know....

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.