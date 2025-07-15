Mostly Cloudy 76°

Flash Flooding, Transformer Fires, Building Collapse Hit NY During Intense Storm

A fast-moving lightning storm dropped nearly 5 inches of rain over part of the Hudson Valley in just two hours Monday afternoon, July 14, causing flash flooding, downed trees, transformer fires, and even a partial building collapse in one town. 

Firefighters in Patterson dealt with downed trees, water washouts, and even a building collapse on Jon Barrett Road on Monday, July 14. 

 Photo Credit: Joey Nickischer/Patterson Fire Department
According to the Patterson Fire Department in Putnam County, the most intense stretch of the storm hit shortly after 4 p.m., overwhelming storm drains and flooding local rivers. The department received a surge of emergency calls within minutes, including multiple fire alarms, road hazards, and transformer fires sparked by lightning.

Streets across town were littered with cobblestone-sized rocks from water washouts, and in some areas, water reached a foot deep, prompting the temporary closure of several major roadways—including Route 22 and Haviland Hollow Road.

The most serious incident occurred on Jon Barrett Road, where a building partially collapsed during the storm. Fortunately, the building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The Patterson Fire Department thanked the Putnam Lake Fire Department, the Town of Patterson Highway Department, and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department for their quick response to emergencies and road closures.

"We also want to give a special word of thanks to all the local fire department members, 100% volunteer, that left their paying jobs early, to put themselves in harms way while the storm was still raging, to help close roads, cut fallen trees, and help keep our community safe," the department said in a statement.

