Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Flash Flood Warning Issued In Rockland, Westchester, As Heavy Rain Moves In: Here's How Long

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Rockland and Westchester counties in New York and northeastern Bergen County in New Jersey as slow-moving thunderstorms bring torrential rain to the region on Monday afternoon, July 14.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the regions in green through Monday evening, July 14. 

A Flood Watch is in effect for the regions in green through Monday evening, July 14. 

Photo Credit: Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The warning, which was issued at 3:38 p.m., is in effect until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. 

When the warning was issued, radar indicated that between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain had already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible over the next hour. Flash flooding is either ongoing or expected to begin shortly, officials said.  

Thunderstorms may bring flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, roadways, underpasses, and low-lying areas, according to the weather service. 

Affected areas include: 

  • Rockland County: Monsey, Spring Valley, Suffern, Nanuet, New City, Nyack, Congers, Valley Cottage, Orangeburg, Chestnut Ridge, Tappan, Upper Nyack;
  • Westchester County: Ossining, Tarrytown, Hawthorne;
  • Bergen County, NJ: Ramsey, Park Ridge, Upper Saddle River.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads and never attempt to drive through standing water. According to the National Weather Service, most flood deaths occur in vehicles. 

A flood watch is also in effect for the same areas through Monday night. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE