Flames Engulf Car On Route 59 In Rockland County

The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, May 13, when a vehicle caught fire at the intersection of Route 59 and Crosfield Avenue in West Nyack, according to The Monsey Scoop.

Photos posted by The Monsey Scoop showed the front end of the vehicle completely covered in flames.

The incident prompted a response from the West Nyack Fire Department in addition to other emergency personnel.

Information regarding any injuries was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

