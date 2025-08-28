First Robotic Heart Surgery Performed At This NY Hospital: Here's How They Did It

The procedure, performed in mid-July, was led by Dr. Makoto Hibino, Director of the Robotic Cardiac Surgery Program, in collaboration with Dr. David Spielvogel, WMCHealth announced on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Together, they removed a mass from the left atrium of a patient’s heart using advanced robotic-assisted technology.

According to hospital officials, traditionally, such operations require opening the chest with a 15–20-centimeter incision through the breastbone. Instead, the team operated through a small, 5-centimeter incision on the right side of the chest — small enough to remain hidden under summer clothing.

The minimally invasive approach spared the patient’s chest structure, reduced complication risks, eliminated the need for prolonged ventilator support, and allowed for a quicker recovery, hospital officials said.

According to WMCHealth, the patient has since made a full recovery and is doing well.

“This was the first cardiac operation of its kind at Westchester Medical Center, but it’s built on decades of surgical expertise, as well as the latest advancements in robotic technology," Hibino said.

The newly launched Robotic Cardiac Surgery Program at WMCHealth expands treatment options for patients with degenerative and infective heart valve disease, coronary artery disease, and atrial fibrillation.

