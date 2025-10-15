First Locally Acquired Case Of Chikungunya Confirmed In NY: What To Know

Laboratory testing at the Wadsworth Center confirmed the case in Nassau County, the Department of Health announced Tuesday, Oct. 14.

It marks the first locally acquired chikungunya case reported in New York and the first in any US state or territory since 2019.

Investigators believe the individual likely contracted the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. While the case is considered locally acquired, the precise source of exposure has not been confirmed.

Health officials noted that the Aedes albopictus mosquito, which is capable of spreading chikungunya, is present in parts of downstate New York.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said cooler fall weather has reduced the immediate risk of spread but urged residents to remain cautious.

“We urge everyone to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” McDonald said.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne virus most common in tropical and subtropical regions. Symptoms include fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash.

The disease is rarely fatal, but some people experience lingering joint pain. Those at higher risk of severe illness include newborns infected at birth, adults over 65, and individuals with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure.

So far in 2025, three additional chikungunya cases have been reported outside New York City, all linked to international travel.

Routine mosquito testing in the state and by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has not detected the virus in local mosquito populations.

Health officials reminded residents to reduce their risk by using EPA-registered insect repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, removing standing water near homes, and repairing window and door screens to block mosquitoes.

Learn more about chikungunya on the Department of Health website.

