Firework Detonation Blows Off Boy’s Fingers In NY (Developing)

The boy, who neighbors estimate to be around 12 years old, was airlifted to the hospital after emergency crews responded to Emma and Ashley Avenues around 5 p.m., according to incident reporter Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

A helicopter took off from Monhagen Middle School shortly after the incident to transport the child for emergency care.

Witnesses at the scene said the boy may have severely injured his hand when a firework exploded, reportedly “blowing his fingers off.” Several exploded fireworks were seen scattered on the pavement nearby.

One neighbor told Lieb that the blast was louder than a gunshot. Another neighbor, however, claimed the child was hit by a car while riding his bike.

As of Wednesday morning, no official details have been released by the police. Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.