Fires Prompt Recall Of E-Bike Batteries Sold On Amazon, Walmart

VIVI has issued the recall for about 24,000 lithium-ion batteries for e-bikes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, July 17. The batteries can overheat, increasing the risk of injury or death.

At least 14 incidents have been reported, including three fires. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recall affects 36-volt lithium-ion batteries sold with more than a dozen VIVI e-bike models. Buyers can find the e-bike model number on their original sales order or stamped on the bike frame, while battery model numbers are printed on the battery casing.

The e-bikes were sold online between December 2020 and November 2023 for $365 to $950. All bikes in the recall were sold through major websites, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, VIVI's website, Wish, Sears, Wayfair, and AliExpress.

Consumers should stop using the recalled batteries immediately and contact VIVI for a free replacement battery and charger. To qualify, users must properly dispose of the recalled battery at a local household hazardous waste site and email proof to vivirecall@163.com.

The CPSC also asked people not to put lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility and you should call your local site to confirm that it accepts recalled lithium-ion devices.

You can learn more about the recall by calling 800-375-6103.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.