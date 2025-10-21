Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Fair 63°

SHARE

Fire That Killed 3 Kids, 2 Adults At NY Home Deemed 'Suspicious,' Police Say

A fire that killed five people — including three children — inside an Albany home is now being investigated as suspicious, according to police.

Erick DeCamp, pictured with his children.

Erick DeCamp, pictured with his children.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Paul DeCamp
The aftermath of a fire that killed three children and two adults at a home on Twiller Street in Albany on Monday morning, Oct. 6. 

The aftermath of a fire that killed three children and two adults at a home on Twiller Street in Albany on Monday morning, Oct. 6. 

 Photo Credit: Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007/Canva user Little Visuals
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Flames tore through a residence on Twiller Street near South Bertha Street around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, as Daily Voice reported. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed, with several people trapped inside.

Authorities identified the victims as 52-year-old Erick DeCamp, his three children — ages 3, 4, and 6 — and 47-year-old Eric Peterson.

DeCamp, along with his younger daughter and son, was rushed to Albany Medical Center, where all three were later pronounced dead. Peterson and DeCamp’s 6-year-old daughter were found deceased inside the home.

Two neighboring houses were also damaged by the flames, though no one inside those residences was hurt. More than 40 firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire before it spread further.

In an update Tuesday, Oct. 21, Albany Police said a preliminary investigation has deemed the fire suspicious. The case has been turned over to the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and no arrests have been made.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan called the incident “devastating,” praising first responders for arriving within minutes and working to protect the neighborhood.

Two of the children attended KIPP Tech Valley Primary School, which announced additional counseling services for grieving classmates and staff.

Relatives and neighbors held a vigil outside the home the day after the fire, where the children’s mother thanked the community for its support.

On social media, family member Paul DeCamp shared photos of the children from the previous Christmas, writing: “The last Christmas for the dear little DeCamps, Annie, Leroy, Joanie, and their dad Erick. Taken away October 6 by a house fire on Twiller Street in Albany, NY.”

Demolition of the home began Wednesday, Oct. 8, as investigators continued to sift through evidence.

Anyone with information in the case can contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 833-252-8477.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE