'Fire Risk Warning' Issued For 62K+ Chevy Trucks, Sparking Massive Recall: Here's Why

GM issued the recall for about 62,468 Chevrolet Silverado trucks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The affected models include the 2019-2024 Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD.

One vehicle fire has been reported, but no injuries or crashes have been linked to the issue, according to the NHTSA.

"An electrical short in the brake pressure switch can overheat the circuit and increase the risk of a fire while driving or parked," the NHTSA said.

The defect stems from a rubber diaphragm inside the brake pressure sensor assembly, which can degrade due to an unauthorized chemical used during manufacturing, allowing brake fluid to leak into electrical components. If the fluid reaches the wiring harness and fuse, it can create heat and cause an underhood fire, even when the engine is off and unattended.

The issue may trigger a "service brake system" warning light before a fire risk. The NHTSA has issued an official "Fire Risk Warning" as part of the recall.

The problem affects trucks built between 2018 and 2024. Trucks repaired under a similar 2023 recall will need to undergo this new fix, according to federal documents.

Affected owners will begin receiving interim safety letters by Monday, July 28. GM dealers will replace the brake pressure switch wire harness for free with an updated version that includes silicone sealant to block leaks.

Owners should park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until they fix their trucks.

For more information, GM owners can call 1-866-467-9700 and reference recall number N242482680.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.