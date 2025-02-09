Fire Risk Sparks Recall Of 217K+ Lawnmowers: See If Yours Is Affected

Ryobi is recalling more than 217,000 cordless lawnmowers due to a fire hazard after nearly 100 reports of overheating incidents, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release on Thursday, Feb. 6. The mowers have been linked to five fires and two burn injuries.

The recall affects RYOBI 40-Volt Brushless 21" Cordless Walk-Behind Mowers sold online, as well as nationwide at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores. They were for sale from February 2021 through January 2025 for between $500 and $700.

The issue stems from a push-on connector inside the powerhead that can overheat, increasing the risk of sparking a fire. You can visit Ryobi's website to see which model numbers are affected by the recall.

Consumers should stop using the recalled mowers immediately and call TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. at 800-597-9624. You can get instructions on how to disable the unit and receive a free replacement.

About 28,400 mowers were also sold in Canada.

