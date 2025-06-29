Fire Reports Spark Recall Of Battery Packs For Outdoor Equipment

DR Power has recalled about 13,200 LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, June 27. Regulators said the 62-volt, 5.0-ampere-hour rechargeable batteries can short-circuit and ignite.

DR Power has received two reports of the batteries overheating or catching fire, but no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC. The recall includes battery packs sold on their own, as well as those packaged with outdoor equipment like lawnmowers, trimmers, and snow throwers.

The products were sold from April 2018 to July 2024 for $250 individually and between $300 and $700 when included with equipment. They were available at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide, as well as online at DRPower.com and CountryHomeProducts.com.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled batteries immediately. DR Power is offering a pro-rated refund based on the battery's age.

Owners must show proof of destruction by uploading two photos following the instructions on DR Power's website.

The battery packs were made in China by Ningbo New Team Import & Export Company. They were imported by Generac Power Systems of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The CPSC also asked people not to put lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility and you should call your local site to confirm that it accepts recalled lithium-ion devices.

You can learn more about the recall on DR Power's recall page or by calling the company at 800-454-8643.

