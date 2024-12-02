Mostly Cloudy 34°

Fire Damages Rockland County Home

Firefighters from six Hudson Valley fire departments saved a home after an automatic fire alarm sent help to the scene.

The Orangeburg home that was damaged.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Canva via gettysignature/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The Rockland County blaze occurred in Orangeburg, at 96 Old Orangeburg Road, on Monday, Dec. 2.

Orangeburg Police Capt. Michael Shannon said the fire was initially triggered by an automatic alarm. When firefighters arrived, they found flames that had damaged two rooms of the home.

After a short time, the blaze was out, and the Rockland Building Inspector said the residents could move back into the home once the electricity was turned back on, Shannon said.

Most of the damage was located outside the home, he added.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

