Fink's BBQ In Rockland To Close, Owner Hints At Comeback

Owner Dave "Fink" Finkelstein announced that the restaurant’s last full day of operation will be Monday, Dec. 1, citing ongoing challenges that have become insurmountable.

"It has always been an uphill battle, but the hill has just kept getting steeper," Fink shared in a heartfelt statement.

Fink’s BBQ opened its Suffern location in 2016 after running a successful spot in Dumont, NJ, which closed earlier this spring.

Known for its mouthwatering barbecue and vibrant atmosphere, the Suffern location became popular with locals and visitors.

While the dining room will close, Fink's will continue offering delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for the remainder of December.

Catering services will also remain available via the restaurant’s website, and all scheduled events, including the Nog and Grog celebration and the Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party, will go on as planned.

Fink thanked his staff, family, and the customers who supported him in his farewell message.

"My team is on the prowl for a spot better suited to what I do, so keep your ears open, as I will be popping back up somewhere," he said, hinting at plans.

Updates on potential new ventures can be found at Finksbbqroadhouse.com.

