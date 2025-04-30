Final Spin': Pat Sajak Returns To ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ For Star-Studded Goodbye

Less than a year after retiring from the beloved show following four decades on air, the Severna Park resident is set to join Vanna White for one final run hosting ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,’ with episodes beginning tonight, Wednesday, April 30.

Last year, the 78-year-old Anne Arundel native announced he would be stepping away—making him the Guinness World Record holder for the longest career as a game show host—before being replaced by Ryan Seacrest.

Joe Manganiello, Tiffany Haddish and Matt Walsh will be featured on Wednesday's premiere.

Other Ccelebrities scheduled to compete during Sajak’s final run include Josh Gad, Regina Hall, Ellie Kemper, Rainn Wilson, and many others, all vying for a chance to win $1 million for a charity of their choosing..

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. with a premiere on April 30, followed by "Jeopardy! Masters" at 9 p.m. on ABC, and airing the following day on Hulu.

