Fieldstone Middle School Student Arrested In Sextortion Investigation, Stony Point Police Say

The Stony Point Police Department announced Wednesday, Sept. 17, that a Fieldstone Middle School student was taken into custody after victims came forward to report they were being coerced online.

Police said the case began in February 2025, when students reported the behavior to their school resource officer and administrators.

Investigators said around six victims have been identified so far, though they believe there may be hundreds more students who have not yet come forward. The investigation included the North Rockland Central School District, the Rockland County DA’s Office Special Victims Unit, Haverstraw Police, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes and Intelligence Divisions.

The student, whose name was not released due to their age, was charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

More information about the investigation was not made public.

“This crime is extremely serious and involves the victimization of students within our community,” police said, urging parents to speak with their children about online safety and to provide judgment-free environments where kids feel comfortable reporting concerns.

To support families, Stony Point Police said they will host an open forum with Haverstraw Police and the North Rockland Central School District at Fieldstone Middle School Auditorium in the near future. The event will review the case, offer sextortion awareness resources, and provide a chance for parents and students to ask questions.

Police also commended the courage of the victims and their families in bringing the case forward.

“Together, we can protect our children and prevent further victimization,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Kryger at 845-786-2422.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

