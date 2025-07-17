Fiancée Paralyzed, Children Aboard As NY Man Crashes Boat Drunk: Indictment

Edward Hillkewicz, 28, is accused of operating a 33-foot vessel in the Shinnecock Canal while intoxicated on Saturday, May 25 at approximately 8:40 p.m., after drinking earlier in Greenport.

While allegedly traveling at a high speed, Hillkewicz crashed into a jetty in front of Meschutt Park in Hampton Bays, launching the boat into the Shinnecock Canal wall, ricocheting into another part of the jetty, and grounding on the sand inside the park.

His fiancée, two other adults, and two children ages 2 and 6 were aboard at the time.

Hillkewicz’s fiancée was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and underwent two spinal surgeries before being transferred to a rehabilitation center. She currently has limited movement from the waist down, prosecutors said. The children and other adults were not seriously injured.

Hillkewicz was arrested at the scene by Southampton Town Police and later indicted on the following charges:

Felony Assault in the Second Degree.

Felony Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree.

Two Felonies for Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated With a Child Passenger Under 15.

Two Misdemeanor Counts of Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated.

Two Misdemeanor Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment.

Misdemeanor Reckless Operation of a Vessel.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, July 16 before County Court Judge James A. McDonaugh, who placed him on supervised release and suspended his boating license during the case. Hillkewicz faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the top count. He is being represented by Robert Schalk, Esq.

His next court date is Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.