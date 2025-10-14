Feds Seize Record $15B In Crypto From 'Pig Butchering' Scheme Using Enslaved Workers

37-year-old Chen Zhi was indicted on conspiracy charges related to wire fraud and money laundering, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Chen, also known as "Vincent," is accused of leading the Prince Group's network of "scam compounds" across Cambodia, forcing trafficked workers to trick victims into fake cryptocurrency investments.

Chen, a Cambodian national originally from China, was not in custody as of press time. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

According to the DOJ, Prince Group stole billions of dollars from victims worldwide, including hundreds of people in the US. Enslaved workers were held in guarded compounds surrounded by walls and barbed wire to carry out the scheme.

The federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, also filed the largest forfeiture case in US history, seizing about 127,271 Bitcoin, valued at roughly $15 billion.

"Today's action represents one of the most significant strikes ever against the global scourge of human trafficking and cyber-enabled financial fraud," Attorney General Pam Bondi said. "By dismantling a criminal empire built on forced labor and deception, we are sending a clear message that the United States will use every tool at its disposal to defend victims, recover stolen assets, and bring to justice those who exploit the vulnerable for profit."

Prosecutors said Chen's workers were falsely promised legitimate jobs before they were forced to operate "phone farms," which are rows of devices used to message potential victims on social media and other apps. Two facilities detailed in the indictment had 1,250 smartphones that controlled about 76,000 social media accounts.

The DOJ said workers were abused if they didn't follow instructions.

"[Chen] was directly involved in using violence against the individuals within the forced labor camps and possessed images of Prince Group's violent methods, including photographs depicting beatings and other methods of torture," the DOJ said. "[Chen] communicated directly with his subordinates about beating individuals who 'caused trouble,' in one case specifying that the victims should not be 'beaten to death.'"

In "pig butchering" scams, victims are convinced to enter fake online relationships, often being "fattened up" over weeks or months. Scammers then get victims to invest in fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes and disappear once the funds are transferred.

Federal officials said Prince Group used "sextortion" and torture to keep enslaved people working in the scam.

"The cruelty of this criminal activity is twofold: the scammers are—not always, but often—victims themselves of human trafficking for forced labor," the Treasury Department said in a news release. "They are subjected to barbaric methods of control at the hands of their captors including physical abuse, isolation, restriction of movement, arbitrary fines and fees, threats of sexual exploitation, and the confiscation of personal documents and electronics."

The Treasury also announced that the US and United Kingdom froze the assets of 146 individuals and entities. The targets include Prince Group's companies, Chen's close associates, and affiliated financial institutions.

"The rapid rise of transnational fraud has cost American citizens billions of dollars, with life savings wiped out in minutes," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "Treasury is taking action to protect Americans by cracking down on foreign scammers."

Headquartered in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, Prince Group is described by investigators as a cyberfraud empire built on human trafficking and extortion. Treasury officials said the transnational criminal organization ran at least 10 compounds across Cambodia.

Among Prince Group's most notorious affiliates is Jin Bei Group, a luxury hotel and casino company linked to forced labor, scamming, and the 2023 "gruesome murder" of a 25-year-old Chinese national named Yi Ming Dali. In 2022, the FBI identified 259 US victims who lost $18 million through Jin Bei-connected scams.

The Treasury also finalized a rule severing Huione Group from the US financial system. The Cambodian financial conglomerate is accused of laundering $4 billion for scammers and hacking networks.

The sanctions also named Prince Bank, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate, and Golden Fortune Resorts World, among others, as part of Chen's global network. Officials said the group laundered billions through more than 100 shell companies, along with leasing an island to build resorts in the Oceania nation of Palau.

Federal officials said Americans have lost more than $16.6 billion to online investment scams in recent years. That includes about $10 billion in 2024 alone.

Anyone with information about Chen Zhi or Prince Group should email the FBI at [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.