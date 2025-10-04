Federal Union Sues Trump-Vance Admin For Forcing Workers’ Emails To Blame Dems For Shutdown

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents roughly 800,000 federal workers, filed the lawsuit Friday against the US Department of Education and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, alleging that the agency violated employees’ First Amendment rights by changing their automatic out-of-office email responses to blame Democrats for the shutdown.

According to the lawsuit, the Education Department “replaced employees’ out-of-office email messages with partisan language that blames ‘Democrat Senators’ for the shutdown,” without notice or consent.

The modified messages were written in the first person, making it appear as if individual employees were personally criticizing one political party.

“Federal employees already are suffering financially by going without a salary due to this politically motivated government shutdown,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement.

“Now the administration has directly and deliberately violated the First Amendment rights of furloughed workers at the Department of Education by replacing their out-of-office email messages with partisan political language without the employees’ consent.”

The complaint, filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia, argues that the move amounts to “government-compelled speech,” violating the long-standing principle that federal employees “retain First Amendment rights” even when on duty.

The lawsuit also points to screenshots from multiple agencies — including the Departments of Justice, State, Treasury, and Agriculture — that posted shutdown notices using phrases like “Radical Left” and “Democrat-led,” which AFGE called a “whole-of-government approach to partisan messaging.”

“The Trump-Vance administration is losing the blame game for the shutdown, so they’re using every tactic to try to fool the American people, including taking advantage of furloughed civil servants,” Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, which is representing AFGE alongside the Public Citizen Litigation Group, said.

“Posting messages without consent to broadcast messages on behalf of a partisan agenda is a blatant violation of First Amendment rights,” she added. “Even for an administration that has repeatedly demonstrated a complete lack of respect for the Constitution and rule of law, this is beyond outrageous.”

The altered Education Department messages specifically referenced a House bill — H.R. 5371 — and claimed that “Democrat Senators are blocking passage … which has led to a lapse in appropriations.”

"Due to the lapse in appropriations, I am currently in furlough status. I will respond to emails once government functions resume."

Employees who tried to restore neutral messages reportedly saw them changed back again.

“It is profoundly offensive for the government to commandeer federal employees’ voices for partisan purposes,” Cormac Early, an attorney with Public Citizen, added. “Government workers have a First Amendment right not to be conscripted as political mouthpieces against their will.”

AFGE said it sent a cease-and-desist letter before filing suit, demanding that the Education Department restore the original, nonpartisan out-of-office language and stop modifying employees’ accounts.

The union is asking the court to immediately halt the practice, calling it a “flagrant unlawfulness” that sets a dangerous precedent for all federal workers.

“Going far beyond the traditional and lawful use of the Presidential bully pulpit, the Trump Administration is unlawfully compelling agencies and civil servants across the federal government to engage in political rhetoric to serve the interests of the governing party,” the complaint reads.

AFGE said the changes were made without notifying workers — some of whom were furloughed and had already lost access to their government computers. Those employees only discovered the partisan messages after sending test emails to themselves and seeing the replies.

The complaint calls the practice a “mockery” of the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in political activity on the job.

AFGE’s suit seeks an injunction to block the Education Department and Secretary McMahon from continuing the practice and asks the court to declare it unconstitutional.

The complete complaint can be found here.

