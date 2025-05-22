Federal Judge Blocks Trump From Dismantling Education Department

Poll Do you think the US Education Department should be shut down? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think the US Education Department should be shut down? Yes 24%

US District Judge Myong Joun of Massachusetts said the department cannot be shut down without Congressional approval.

In his injunction, Joun also told the administration to reinstate Education Department employees who lost their jobs during the reduction-in-force announced on Tuesday, March 11, "to restore the Department to the status quo."

President Trump issued an executive order on Thursday, March 20 directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to initiate the necessary steps to close the department, asserting that federal control over learning has faltered.

“The department’s useful functions will be preserved, fully preserved,” Trump said during a signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House. “They’re going to be preserved in full and redistributed to various other agencies and departments.

“But beyond these core necessities, my administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the department. We’re going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible."

Trump said he informed McMahon of his plans to close the department before she accepted the post.

McMahon, in an email to her staff following her Senate confirmation, indicated a commitment to “send education back to the states,” framing the potential closure as a historic opportunity to eradicate bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The Education Department was founded in 1979 when Jimmy Carter was president.

