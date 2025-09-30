Government To Shut Down Overnight After Senate Fails To Pass Stopgap Extension

On Tuesday night, Sept. 30, the Senate fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance a Republican stopgap plan, voting 55–45.

A Democratic alternative had already failed earlier in the day. With no deal in hand, the shutdown begins just after midnight Wednesday, Oct. 1, and there is no clear path to a quick reopening.

In the final vote Tuesday night, Democrats John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada joined Republicans in support, along with Independent Angus King of Maine. Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky opposed it.

Cre benefits such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid continue, but many services slow or pause.

Roughly 900,000 federal employees face furloughs without pay until the government reopens, while federal contractors typically are not guaranteed back pay.

Air traffic controllers and TSA officers remain on the job without pay, a strain that can lengthen lines and contribute to flight delays. Passport processing can slow, and national parks often close or operate with sharply limited services, with Smithsonian museums in Washington, DC, typically shutting their doors.

Financial and administrative impacts will spread. Approvals for Small Business Administration and Federal Housing Administration loans generally halt.

The IRS keeps processing returns and payments, but some services, including refunds, may be delayed.

SNAP can operate for a limited period using contingency funds, while the WIC nutrition program could run short of money quickly.

Regulatory work also scales back. Routine Food and Drug Administration inspections are delayed, and many Environmental Protection Agency inspections of drinking water systems, hazardous sites, and chemical facilities are rolled back.

FEMA will still respond to emergencies, but longer‑term disaster recovery projects could be delayed if funding runs low.

The broader economy will feel the strain as key reports, including the monthly jobs data, are postponed and federal workers cut back spending while paychecks are paused.

The longer the shutdown lasts, the more the inconveniences pile up — longer lines, slower approvals, closed attractions, and mounting delays — until Congress reaches a funding deal.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

