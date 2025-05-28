Federal Court Strikes Down Trump's Global Tariffs, Citing Abuse Of Emergency Powers Law

The ruling was handed down by a three-judge panel at the US Court of International Trade on Wednesday, May 28. The judges' decision came amid several lawsuits accusing Trump of abusing his power as President to slap arbitrary tariffs on other countries.

The court determined that Trump doesn't have the authority to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the sweeping duties that began after his "liberation day" announcement on Wednesday, April 2.

"The court holds for the foregoing reasons that IEEPA does not authorize any of the worldwide, retaliatory, or trafficking tariff orders," the decision read. "The worldwide and retaliatory tariff orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs. The trafficking tariffs fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those orders."

The IEEPA was passed in 1977 and is typically used for national security sanctions. To bypass Congress, Trump invoked the act to implement his broad tariffs, along with higher duties on China and threats against longstanding allies like Canada, the European Union, and Mexico.

Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't make any statements about the ruling in public or on social media as of press time. The Associated Press reported that White House spokesperson Kush Desai said trade deficits are a national emergency "that has decimated American communities, left our workers behind, and weakened our defense industrial base — facts that the court did not dispute."

While Trump's tariffs have faced numerous legal challenges, the court's ruling cited two specific lawsuits. One was brought by a group of small businesses, including many in the Northeast. The other came from a dozen states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New York, and Vermont.

In the businesses' original complaint, New York City wine importer VOS Selections argued that Trump's fast-changing tariffs made it difficult to plan shipments or set prices.

"V.O.S. Selections, Inc. cannot domestically source the variety of wines, spirits, and sake it offers," the lawsuit said. "Wine produced in different regions of the globe is not fungible due to unique characteristics of taste, texture, and aroma imparted by climate, soil quality, grape varietals, elevation, and other factors."

MicroKits, which makes educational electronics, said Trump's trade wars threatened the survival of the company in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"At the current rates, MicroKits cannot order parts from China and will have to pause operations when it runs out of parts," the suit said. "The tariffs on imports from countries other than China will force MicroKits to raise prices — even if the tariffs on Chinese imports didn't force it to pause operations."

The court's decision said tariffs meant to pressure governments into trade deals don't qualify under the IEEPA's requirement to "deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat with respect to which a national emergency has been declared."

New York Attorney General Letitia James praised the ruling.

"The law is clear: no President has the power to single-handedly raise taxes whenever they like," James said in a statement. "These tariffs are a massive tax hike on working families and American businesses that would have led to more inflation, economic damage to businesses of all sizes, and job losses across the country if allowed to continue. This decision is a major victory for our efforts to uphold the law and protect New Yorkers from illegal policies that threaten American jobs and [the] economy."

Trump has argued the tariffs are needed to stop fentanyl trafficking, various other crimes, and "unfair" trade deficits with other nations. He has also claimed that the widespread duties would entice companies to manufacture more products in the US.

The court allowed Trump to continue issuing 25% duties on aluminum, steel, and many automobiles under his Section 232 powers from the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Trump might also be able to temporarily impose 15% tariffs for 150 days on countries that have a substantial trade surplus over the US under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The decision comes as many Wall Street investors have openly mocked Trump's rapidly changing tariff threats and retreats. Traders and financial columnists have called the strategy "TACO," meaning "Trump Always Chickens Out" after poor economic reactions to his moves.

Hours before the court's decision, Trump angrily dismissed a CNBC reporter's "TACO trade" question.

"It's called negotiation," he said. "You set a number and if you go down – you know, if I set a number at a ridiculous high number, and I go down a little bit, you know, a little bit, they want me to hold that number, 145% tariff. Even I said, man, that really got up."

Trump ended his defense of his tariff strategy by saying, "Don't ever say what you said. That's a nasty question. To me, that's the nastiest question."

The ruling that strikes down Trump's tariff authority will likely reach the Supreme Court for a final decision. In the meantime, Trump may be unable to continue imposing tariffs without congressional approval, although his administration has defied court orders on other issues, most notably immigration.

The Trump administration has 10 days to halt the processes behind its tariff collection, The New York Times reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.