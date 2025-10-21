Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Fair 62°

SHARE

FDA Flags Cinnamon Product For Possible Lead Contamination

A popular brand of ground cinnamon is being pulled from store shelves nationwide due to concerns about possible lead contamination.

Ground cinnamon

Ground cinnamon

Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Ks.mini
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Haitai, Inc., based in Cerritos, California, announced a recall of its Haetae (HT) brand 8-ounce cinnamon powder after testing by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found elevated levels of lead. The recall affects products sold at supermarkets across the country.

The recall applies to products with a “Best by” date of Feb. 9, 2025. No illnesses have been reported, and the FDA maintains a zero-tolerance policy for lead exposure in children ages 0 to 6. Adults are unlikely to experience significant effects from average cinnamon consumption, according to the agency.

The affected product is sold in square plastic bottles featuring a medium brown color with undertones of orange and red. Each container carries the UPC number 0 20914 81415 9 and is labeled “Haetae (HT) Cinnamon Powder.”

FDA officials said the issue was discovered when product samples tested positive for elevated lead levels. Haitai’s review suggests the contamination may have originated from adulterated raw material supplied to the company or from naturally occurring lead concentrations in cinnamon.

Lead exposure can pose serious health risks, particularly for children. Prolonged exposure to high levels of lead can result in permanent damage to the central nervous system and cause learning and developmental disorders. 

Adults may experience kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and other neurological effects from chronic exposure.

Consumers who purchased the recalled cinnamon are urged to stop using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

For more information, contact Haitai, Inc. at 323-890-0101 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific time, Monday through Friday.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE