Fatal Stabbing: Teen Kills Man In Mineola Home, Police Say

Officers rushed to a Roosevelt Place house after a 911 call about a stabbing at 12:29 a.m., according to the Homicide Squad.

Inside, they found a 32-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead, police said.

A teenage boy was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He is now charged with Murder 2nd Degree.

The teen will be arraigned on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the Youth Section of First District Court on Main Street in Hempstead, police said.

Tipsters can call 1-800-244-TIPS to reach Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

