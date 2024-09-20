Mostly Cloudy 67°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: 32-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Hudson Valley

A man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on a busy roadway in the region.

The area of the fatal crash.&nbsp;

The area of the fatal crash. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

It happened in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, on Route 44 near Traver Road in Pleasant Valley.

According to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, an initial investigation determined a 2023 Mercedes-Benz van was traveling eastbound when an electric scooter driven by Brandon Vogel, age 32, of Pleasant Valley, entered the roadway from the south shoulder and was struck.

Vogel was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie by the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE