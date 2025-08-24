Princeton Dad Thrown Overboard, Killed By Boat Circling Barnegat Bay, Troopers Say (Update)

Troopers responded to the area of ICW Marker 116 in the Barnegat Bay in Little Egg Harbor just before 10 a.m., where a 27-foot Robalo vessel struck a large wake, causing both occupants to be ejected, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

See video from the scene below.

The vessel then continued to circle and struck one of the occupants.

As a result of the impact, the victim, Karl Chen, 56, of Princeton, was killed, Lebron said. The other occupant sustained minor injuries.

Chen's Facebook page shows he is an avid boater, fisherman, and father of two.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is available at this time, Lebron said.

