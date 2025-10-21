Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Fair 58°

SHARE

Fans In A Rush: Band Adds 17 More Shows To First Tour In Over A Decade

Rush is turning up the amps again. The rock legends are hitting the road in 2026 for their “Fifty Something” tour, celebrating five decades of power, precision, and pure Limelight. Tickets are now on sale and demand has been so intense that Rush added 17 more dates to the tour.

Rush in concert in 2004 with founding member Neil Peart on drums.

Rush in concert in 2004 with founding member Neil Peart on drums.

 Photo Credit: Enrico Frangi, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Email me Read More Stories

Catch the tour here:

What makes this tour special? It’s Rush’s first full-length run since 2015’s R40 Live Tour, and their first without the late Neil Peart, whose precision and poetry helped define the band’s sound. Stepping behind the kit this time is acclaimed German drummer Anika Nilles, carrying forward Peart’s intricate legacy.

The tour title says it all. “Fifty Something” nods to more than half a century of Rush, a band that began in Toronto in 1968 and went on to reshape rock with intelligence and technical skill. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson—both now 72—remain the driving force, keeping the flame alive for generations who learned their first basslines and guitar riffs from Rush records.

Rush was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, has sold millions of albums worldwide, and earned a reputation as “the thinking person’s rock band.” Their complex time signatures, science-fiction lyrics, and onstage chemistry made them icons of musicianship.

Rush’s return isn’t just nostalgia — it’s a victory lap. Five decades on, they’re still playing with Closer to the Heart precision and arena-sized fire. Don’t wait for the encore — grab your tickets now before they’re gone.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE