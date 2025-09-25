Family Of Bears Seen Dumpster Diving On Rockland County Road

The sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 25, when a family of black bears was seen at the Yeshiva Shaarei Arazim on Sky Meadow Road in Suffern, The Monsey Scoop reported.

A photo of the dumpster diving was taken by a local resident.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, residents should take preventative measures to avoid attracting bears, including never feeding them or leaving food outdoors, only putting garbage out on collection days, cleaning around garbage cans, and removing bird feeders and hummingbird feeders, which can often attract the animals.

