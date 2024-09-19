Family Members ID'd As Victims In Vermont Triple Homicide Near NY Border

The three were discovered shot to death in the small Rutland County town of Pawlet on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 17, completed autopsies on the three victims and has ruled their deaths as homicides.

The Vermont State Police confirmed their identities as Brian Crossman Sr., age 46; his wife, Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman, age 41; and Erica’s son and Brian’s stepson, Colin Taft, age 13.

The medical examiner determined that Brian Crossman’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso, Erica Crossman’s was a gunshot wound to the head, and Colin Taft’s was multiple gunshot wounds, state police said.

According to the town's website, Brian Crossman was a member of the Pawlet Select Board, where he served as a liaison to buildings and development and the town's highway department.

"VSP’s investigation remains active and ongoing," state police said. "No one is currently in custody."

Detectives request that any members of the public who have information potentially relevant to this case contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

