Family IDs Daughter Killed In NY Crash While They Were On Way Home From Beach

The crash happened in Rye Brook on Saturday, Aug. 16, around 5:10 p.m. on Westchester Avenue, when first responders arrived to find a vehicle overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Port Chester Fire Department. Several children and adults were rushed to local hospitals following the incident, as Daily Voice previously reported.

In a GoFundMe, the girl's parents, Blanca Morales and Marvin López, identified her as Tania López and said they had taken their children to the beach that day. They were on their way home when tragedy struck.

"In a tragic accident, our beloved daughter Tania lost her life," they wrote, adding, "That day, filled with laughter and family moments, became the last day we were able to share with her."

The family also shared that their four other children were "also severely injured and are currently in the hospital fighting for their recovery."

They said donations will help cover funeral expenses and the repatriation of Tania’s body to Guatemala, “so she may rest in the land where she was born.”

As of Tuesday, Aug. 19, the fundraiser had collected $3,896 of its $6,500 goal.

In the wake of the tragedy, Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino issued a statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and join in strength, comfort, and solidarity with our neighbors," he said, adding, "We will do everything possible to support them during this difficult time.

"We call on our neighbors to join in solidarity and provide comfort and hope to this family. In their grief, we must open our hearts and not leave them alone," Marino continued.

