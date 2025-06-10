Family Feared Him Missing — He Was Arrested In Undercover Child Sex Sting At NJ Hotel, AG Says

And then, they learned why.

The Philadelphia resident is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking, after authorities say he tried to meet a 12-year-old girl a Bordentown, NJ hotel for sex. That girl was actually an undercover agent, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Tuesday, June 10.

So, on May 2, when Drehlich arrived at the hotel, he was taken into custody by authorities who'd been waiting for him, Platkin said.

“The charges in this case represent some of the most heinous and reprehensible acts imaginable,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

“Human trafficking and the exploitation of a child are crimes that strike at the very core of our society’s values. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting children and bringing those who engage in such vile and predatory behavior to justice. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to ensure that individuals who commit these unspeakable acts are held fully accountable.”

Derlich's worried family members described him as "one of the kindest souls on earth," noting that he hadn't been heard from since leaving Philadelphia that Friday.

According to Platkin, something very disturbing was going on behind the scenes.

Drelich began chatting with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the mother of a 12-year-old girl in April, Platkin said. Platkin told the "mother" he was interested in having sex with the 12-year-old while she watched, Platkin said.

He then uploaded a photograph of himself and provided his first name, Bruce, and then the undercover officer allegedly arranged to meet at a hotel in Bordentown, according to the AG. Drelich allegedly made a reservation at the hotel for May 2.

It wasn't long after he arrived he realized what he'd done.

Days later, his family found out too — but not without concern.

His family shared multiple Facebook posts pleading for information about his whereabouts, with Philadelphia Police issuing a missing person notice in the days after he was arrested.

Philadelphia police and family members would later say he was located, but did not provide further details.

Derelich is charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking, attempted human trafficking, luring, attempted aggravated sexual assault and attempted endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct which would impair or debauch the morals

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.