Fake Properties, Real Money: Investors Lose $13M To Hudson Valley Man's Scheme, Feds Say

Barry Breeman, age 75, admitted in Manhattan federal court to securities fraud, acknowledging that he falsely claimed to be raising money for real estate development projects when in reality, he had no connection to the investments and used the money for himself, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Friday, May 9.

Breeman’s scheme operated from at least 2018 through 2024, prosecutors said, adding that he allegedly posed as a real estate developer with projects in Latin America, promoting fake investment opportunities through brochures, photos, and financial projections.

He promised returns and quarterly payments, but authorities say he had no right to sell interests in those deals, and instead pocketed the money to cover personal expenses. About 30 people were defrauded.

Breeman is charged with one count of securities fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

"Breeman’s conduct has led to his conviction, and he now faces serious time in federal prison for his fraud scheme," said US Attorney Jay Clayton on Friday.

