Fake FBI Agents Scammed Man Out Of $15K, Then Got Caught In NY, Police Say

The suspects, identified as Wei Baoguo, 34, and Yu Sheng Gui, 38, were charged with grand larceny in the third degree after police said they tricked the victim into handing over thousands in cash under the threat of arrest, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

According to investigators, the two men contacted the victim and falsely claimed to be federal agents. They told him that unless he paid $15,000, he would be arrested.

The victim agreed to meet with them and provided the full amount, police said.

Baoguo and Gui were located in Monroe and apprehended later that same day, Monday, Aug. 4, and arraigned the following day in City of Newburgh Court. They are both awaiting future court appearances.

State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

