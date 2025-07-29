A Few Clouds 93°

Facebook Marketplace BMW Sale Turns Violent: Seller Robbed At Gunpoint, Cops Say

A Facebook Marketplace meeting to buy a BMW in Maryland ended in gunfire threats and a crash after three men allegedly robbed the seller at gunpoint and tried to get away in a stolen Infiniti, police said.

(left to right): Prince Chukang, Kendric Rock, and Julian Chase Rose.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
 Photo Credit: Zak Failla
One of the guns recovered from the trio in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
When the men arrived, 18-year-old Julian Chase Rose, of Beltsville, and 19-year-old Prince Chukang, of Silver Spring, “displayed a handgun and demanded the keys to the BMW,” according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

“The victim dropped the keys and ran,” police continued.

A third suspect, 20-year-old Kendric Rock, of Silver Spring, had driven the men to the home in a 2019 Infiniti Q50, which investigators later discovered had been reported stolen on Tuesday, July 1.

The trio fled in the Infiniti.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, officers from multiple district stations responded and began searching for the suspects, police said. 

Shortly after, the Infiniti crashed and the men fled.

“They were taken into custody shortly after the Infiniti crashed and the suspects attempted to run from the crash scene,” police said. “Firearms and ammunition were recovered during the arrests.”

All three men have been charged with multiple offenses, including attempted armed carjacking and firearm-related charges, police said. 

They are currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

The Montgomery County Department of Police is urging anyone conducting online sales to meet in one of the county’s six designated safe exchange zones at local district stations.

