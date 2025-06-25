Exclusive: 6-Year-Olds Hit By Meningitis—1 Dead, 1 Disabled—Despite Vaccination; GSK Responds

Aria, of Berks County, died earlier in June after a rare and severe meningitis infection despite being fully vaccinated, according to her family. Just days later, another child — Ruby Lutz of Morrisville (Bucks County) — was diagnosed with viral meningitis and encephalitis. Ruby survived, but the illness robbed her of the ability to talk, walk, or do daily tasks. She remains in rehabilitation at CHOP.

GSK, a vaccine manufacturer, issued a statement to Daily Voice in response to the coverage of the children's situations. In it, the company stresses that meningitis remains a rare but devastating disease and emphasizes the need for complete vaccination coverage, especially against all five preventable serogroups — A, B, C, W, and Y.

“About 1 in 10 people who get meningitis will die, and 1 in 5 survivors suffer long-term consequences including limb amputation, brain damage, and hearing loss,” GSK said.

'Ask2BSure' Campaign

GSK is urging parents to participate in its Ask2BSure public health campaign, which encourages families to talk to their teen’s doctor about vaccination status and risks. According to CDC data from 2023 shared by GSK, only 13% of 17-year-olds in the U.S. had received both doses of the meningitis B vaccine — leaving many partially protected.

“Many parents may not realize that multiple meningitis vaccines exist. Even if your teen was vaccinated in the past, they could still be missing coverage against meningitis B,” the statement explained.

Real Story Inspires Lifetime Movie

GSK is also sponsoring a Lifetime Original Movie called "Pretty Hurts", airing June 28 at 8 p.m. ET, which dramatizes the impact of meningitis on a young woman’s life. The film was inspired by real families’ experiences with the illness and aims to spark conversations between parents and doctors.

To check your child’s vaccination status and learn more, visit Ask2BSure.com.

GoFundMe Links:

Support Aria’s Family here .

. Support Ruby’s Recovery here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.