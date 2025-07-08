Ex-State Psychologist Admits Sexually Abusing Teens At Hudson Valley Juvenile Facility

Maya Hayes, 62, of Albany, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual act in Columbia County Court on Wednesday, June 25, court records show. Under New York law, the conviction is defined as engaging in oral or anal sexual conduct with someone incapable of consenting.

The charges stem from a multi-agency investigation into abuse allegations at Columbia County’s Brookwood Secure Center for Youth, a state-run juvenile facility in the town of Claverack, where Hayes was employed as a clinician.

In pleading guilty, Hayes admitted to sexually assaulting multiple patients between the ages of 16 and 18 between 2020 and 2022. The victims were in state custody and incapable of giving consent due to their institutionalized status, prosecutors said.

The investigation was led by New York State Police, the Columbia County DA’s Office, the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), and the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, which handles abuse cases in state-run facilities.

Hayes’ arrest in April 2024 followed a grand jury indictment that included 62 counts of criminal sexual act and three counts of rape, as Daily Voice reported. She was removed from the facility as soon as the allegations came to light, an OCFS official told Daily Voice.

“The safety and well-being of youth in care is the absolute priority of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services,” spokesperson Karen Male told Daily Voice at the time. “OCFS takes any matter of staff misconduct seriously and moves immediately to put in place an appropriate review and take responsive action.”

Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, September 10.

