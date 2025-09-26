Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Ex-nypd Detective Helped Robbery Crew That Hit NY Homes: Leader At Large, Feds Say

A former NYPD detective has admitted to helping a violent robbery crew that targeted homes in Westchester and across the country, federal prosecutors announced.

Bronx resident Dagoberto Soto-Ramirez, the alleged leader of the crew, remains at large.

 Photo Credit: US Department of Justice
Ben Crnic
Saul Arismendy De La Cruz, 33, of Queens — also known as “Nene” and “Venom” — pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 26, to racketeering conspiracy, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said on Friday, Sept. 26. 

Prosecutors said De La Cruz was bribed by members of a theft crew led by Dagoberto Soto-Ramirez, a/k/a “Pito”, who remains a fugitive wanted by the FBI. Between 2017 and 2022, the crew committed armed home invasions and burglaries, including in Westchester, repeatedly targeting Asian American small business owners. 

As part of his role, De La Cruz accepted bribes for leaking confidential police information, including details about potential victims and active investigations. Prosecutors said he even tipped off the crew when the FBI planned arrests, helping them escape.

De La Cruz was first charged in June 2023 along with four other men, as Daily Voice previously reported. 

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 8, 2026. 

Prosecutors said Soto-Ramirez’s crew not only carried out armed robberies but also engaged in fraud and money laundering. Three crew members — Edwin Luciano Rodriguez-Genao, Santiago Xavier Maldonado, and Diego Muelas-Gonzalez — were arrested in 2023. Soto-Ramirez, of the Bronx, remains at large. 

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Soto-Ramirez’s whereabouts to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

