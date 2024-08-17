Mostly Cloudy 76°

Ex-NY Rep. Santos To Plead Guilty In Federal Trial: Reports

Former Republican Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty to federal charges weeks ahead of his upcoming trial, multiple news outlets are reporting. 

The 36-year-old Santos, who represented New York's 3rd Congressional District, faces 23 federal charges including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. 

NBC News reported that Santos' lawyers and federal investigators are hammering out a plea deal on some of those charges that will be presented to a judge on Monday, Aug. 19. The details on that agreement, which charges he will admit to, and any potential prison terms were not released. 

Santos was expelled from Congress late last year following a monthslong ethics investigation. He was just the third representative voted out of office by their colleagues since the Civil War.

