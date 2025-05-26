Ex-NY Rep. Charles Rangel, Who Spent 4 Decades In Congress, Dies

He was 94. A cause of death was not given.

A founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rangel, a native of Harlem who went on to serve that section of upper Manhattan in the House of Representatives, was the first African American chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

"Rep. Charlie Rangel was a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice," House Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. "The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature. Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power."

Rangel was subject to allegations concerning violations of House ethics rules and noncompliance with tax regulations.

The House Ethics Committee examined claims that he had failed to report rental income derived from his villa in the Dominican Republic, improperly rented several rent-stabilized apartments in New York, misused his official position to solicit funds for the Rangel Center at the City College of New York.

In March 2010, Rangel voluntarily relinquished his role as Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, a post he had held since 2007.

Subsequently, in November 2010, the Ethics Committee determined that Rangel was culpable of 11 violations of House ethics rules. In December 2010, the full House of Representatives formally censured him as a sanction for these breaches.

Rangel was elected to Congress in 1970 after defeating Adam Clayton Powell Jr. after serving in the New York State Assembly and as an Assistant US Attorney. He remained in office until January 2017.

Rangel was a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

